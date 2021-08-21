First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 633,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $86,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.52. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

