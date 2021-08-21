First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 613.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises about 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 557,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $1,578,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 27.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 193,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 385,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 14.5% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FHN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,345. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

