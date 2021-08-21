First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.70 Million

Brokerages expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce sales of $61.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $46.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $240.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $242.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $252.45 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $260.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.73. 21,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 108,125.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

