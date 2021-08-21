First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,751. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

