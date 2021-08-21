First Personal Financial Services Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,901 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 911,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $71,007,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. 2,328,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,919. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

