First Personal Financial Services Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after buying an additional 1,301,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $870,890,000 after buying an additional 969,125 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $617,140,000 after buying an additional 713,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,344,000 after buying an additional 681,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,881,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,252,922. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

