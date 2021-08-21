First Personal Financial Services Has $8.32 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of EWL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $50.82. 873,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,939. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

