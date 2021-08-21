First Personal Financial Services Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.15. 175,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,482. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $123.34 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.08.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

