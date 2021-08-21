First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,205 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,464. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

