First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 39.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

