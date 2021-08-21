First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75,875 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 99,783 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 131,275 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.