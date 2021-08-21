First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,223,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,491,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,225,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,356,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC opened at $22.72 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44.

