Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,084 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.