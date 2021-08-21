Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $626,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $61.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.