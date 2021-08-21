Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

