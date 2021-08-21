Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 110.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,223 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.