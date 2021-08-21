Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,788 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,005 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

