Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of NSRGF stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.76. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Separately, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.