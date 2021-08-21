Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of FVRR opened at $164.33 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 139.8% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,349,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fiverr International by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

