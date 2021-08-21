Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Update

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 706,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FVRR traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,060. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -149.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

