FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $319.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $319.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

