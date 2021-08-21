FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $257.83. 459,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.