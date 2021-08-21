Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $51.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
Flexsteel Industries Company Profile
Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.
