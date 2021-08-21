Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.4 days.

FLTDF stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Flow Traders has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.10 target price on shares of Flow Traders and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

