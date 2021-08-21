Fluent Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,069 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.16. 2,897,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

