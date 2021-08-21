Fluent Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fluent Financial LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.15. 149,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,153. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.40 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

