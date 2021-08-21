Fluent Financial LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

NYSE HUM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.61. 454,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,440. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

