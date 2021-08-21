Fluent Financial LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $223.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

