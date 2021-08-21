Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

