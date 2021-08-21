FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of FONR stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08. FONAR has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 788,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 751.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 101,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

