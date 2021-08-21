Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Foot Locker also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.23.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,526,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.