Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.000-$7.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,561,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,426. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.23.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

