Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,077,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 3.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $45,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 53,171,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,825,570. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.