Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,846 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of Forterra worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Forterra by 54.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Forterra by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Forterra by 55.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Forterra by 738.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.41 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRTA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

