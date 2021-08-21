Fortis (TSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.67.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$58.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.24. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.48.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

