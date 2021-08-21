Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce $146.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.77 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $83.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $514.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.54 million to $543.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $894.73 million, with estimates ranging from $837.40 million to $952.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $9,754,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 259,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,301. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

