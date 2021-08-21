Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Financial Comparison

Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Merger III and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A Nikola N/A -55.23% -50.79%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forum Merger III and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nikola 0 7 3 0 2.30

Forum Merger III currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.96%. Nikola has a consensus price target of $20.44, suggesting a potential upside of 116.57%. Given Forum Merger III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than Nikola.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forum Merger III and Nikola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger III N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Nikola $90,000.00 41,772.42 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -7.93

Forum Merger III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nikola.

Summary

Forum Merger III beats Nikola on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc., in a reverse merger transaction.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

