Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. FOX reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69. FOX has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 15.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

