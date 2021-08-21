Fox-Davies Capital Downgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Equal Weight

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Fox-Davies Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.39.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in NetApp by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in NetApp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.