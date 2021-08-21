Fractal (FCL) Market Cap Hits $4.59 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Fractal has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $295,680.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00134662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00149252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.70 or 1.00139247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.15 or 0.00927071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.04 or 0.06689103 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.