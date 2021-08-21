Frank J. Williams Sells 20,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00.

EVH opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 93,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after buying an additional 309,949 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after buying an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

