Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down to $2.73

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.61. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 2,023 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Frank's International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $618.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.