Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

