Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 157,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

