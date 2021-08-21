Future (LON:FUTR) PT Raised to GBX 4,890

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUTR. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

Get Future alerts:

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,880 ($50.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,352.60. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.88. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.