FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after buying an additional 99,798 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,895,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 755,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

