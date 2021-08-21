FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

HBM stock opened at C$6.88 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.11 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -17.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.21.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -4.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

