FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for NexImmune in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.57) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.86). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NEXI stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. NexImmune has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,053,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,632,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexImmune by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 155,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

