FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Lifted by Analyst

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of AESE opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.