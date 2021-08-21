FY2021 EPS Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Raised by Analyst

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$18.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.33 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE:HLS opened at C$17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$21.76. The company has a market cap of C$543.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is -24.43%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

